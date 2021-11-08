Alzheimer's disease screening and intervention project released at CIIE

Shanghai has initiated a community-based Alzheimer's disease screening and intervention system in order to achieve early detection and treatment.

Shanghai has initiated a community-based Alzheimer's disease screening and intervention system in order to achieve early detection and treatment, medical experts said during a health livestreaming program hosted by the Shanghai Health Commission at the 4th China International Import Expo.

A 5G-based Internet of Things project sends questionnaires to elderly people, their families and community doctors as an initial inquiry. Those whose answers coincide with possible symptoms of Alzheimer's will undergo further tests and medical checks at community-based health facilities, said Chen Chuan, director of the Shanghai Traditional Chinese Medicine Gereology Institute, which is leading the screening project.

"Based on 5G and Internet of Things technology, we can send medical information in both Western and traditional Chinese medicinal fields to the elderly at home for early detection and intervention," he said.

Community doctors will upload all data and screening results to a cloud platform, where medical experts from leading hospitals will give diagnoses and treatment plans in line with the patients' conditions.

Community doctors will conduct interventions and treatment based on these plans.