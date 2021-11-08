﻿
CIIE expo equipped with 5G smart trash bins to aid waste disposal

A smarter, more eco-friendly and refined approach has been taken to fuel the trash sorting campaign during the 4th China International Import Expo.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A woman disposes of trash into the 5G bin.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A new-energy sweeping vehicle

A smarter, more eco-friendly and refined approach has been taken to fuel the trash-sorting campaign during the 4th China International Import Expo.

From 5G smart trash bins to new-energy sweeping vehicles, there are some changes in waste sorting at this year's CIIE.

For the first time, 147 5G trash bins are making their debut at the National Exhibition and Convention Center of Shanghai, the expo's location.

"Each set of bins is comprised of two bins for dry trash, one for wet and one for collecting recyclables," said Wang Wei, a staffer guiding trash sorting at the center.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The 5G bins

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Transit garbage handling station at the National Exhibition and Convention Center of Shanghai

"An infrared sensor is embedded in the top of each trash bin, which monitors whether trash spills over and will send an automatic warning to staffers," said Wang.

After people press different buttons corresponding to different types of trash, the slots will open automatically.

Two new-energy sweeping vehicles have been put into operation during the expo.

"Their operation and cleaning efficiency are equal that of to regularly fueled vehicles," said Wang Zhentao, general manager assistant of the operation center of the National Exhibition and Convention Center of Shanghai.

"They are energy-saving," he added.

The disposal slots of the trash bins have been specially designed as their shape is based on some commonly disposed trash items. New covers have been put on trash bins as well.

The expo's venue has been supplied with 4,500 garbage bins, and 27 vehicles have been put into operation with nearly 500 workers on standby to ensure a tidy environment throughout the expo.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
