Chinese football legend Chi Shangbin passes away at 72

Former Chinese national team captain and assistant coach Chi Shangbin died of myocardial infarction on Saturday, sources close to Chi confirmed to Xinhua.
Former Chinese national team captain and assistant coach Chi Shangbin died of myocardial infarction on Saturday, sources close to Chi confirmed to Xinhua.

Chi, 72, was born in Da Lian, Liaoning province. He spent his career playing for Liaoning as a player and also represented China at the international level as team captain.

After retirement, he became a coach and was best known for his record at football club Dalian Wanda with a 55-game unbeaten run between 1995 and 1997 in the top league, which brought him two Chinese national championships.

Chi switched his focus to youth football at the end of his coach career.

