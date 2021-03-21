Shanghai Port FC unveils four new players

Shanghai Port FC's four new players met local fans and media at the Chinese Super League club's training center in Pudong's Century Park over the weekend.

The four newcomers are all back-field players: Croatia center-back Ante Majstorovic, defenders Li Ang and Ablahan Halike, and goalkeeper Du Jia.

The 27-year-old Majstorovic was introduced to Shanghai by the club’s new Croatian manager Ivan Leko. He becomes the Chinese Super League side’s fifth foreign player after Brazil duo Oscar and Ricardo Lopes, Austria's Marko Arnautovic and Aaron Mooy of Australia.

Li, 28, is a former Chinese national youth team player. He had been with Jiangsu FC since 2014 before the 2020 CSL champion encountered financial crisis earlier this year.

Goalie Du Jia is also 28 years old and had been Tianjin FC’s starting goalie since 2015. He represented China at the U23 Asian Cup in 2016.

The 19-year-old Ablahan, from northwestern Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, can be deployed both as a defender and a winger.

All the four players expressed their determination to integrate with their new team and hit their stride as soon as possible.



Majstorovic and fellow defender Yang Shiyuan also took part in the club’s annual tree planting charity activity on Chongming Island on Saturday, during which they interacted with young footballers on the island’s youth football training center.

The 2021 Chinese Super League will kick off next month in the two cities of Guangzhou, southern Guangdong Province, and Suzhou, neighboring Jiangsu Province.



