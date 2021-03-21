News / Sport

Shanghai Port FC unveils four new players

Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  21:46 UTC+8, 2021-03-21       0
Shanghai Port FC's four new players met local fans and media at the Chinese Super League club's training center in Pudong's Century Park over the weekend.
Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  21:46 UTC+8, 2021-03-21       0
Shanghai Port FC unveils four new players
Ma Yue / SHINE

Shanghai Port FC’s new signings (from left) Ablahan Halike, Ante Majstorovic, Li Ang and Du Jia pose with their team jerseys along side club president Zhang Min at the team's training center in the Pudong New Area over the weekend.

Shanghai Port FC’s four new players met local fans and media at the club’s training center in Pudong’s Century Park over the weekend.

The four newcomers are all back-field players: Croatia center-back Ante Majstorovic, defenders Li Ang and Ablahan Halike, and goalkeeper Du Jia.

The 27-year-old Majstorovic was introduced to Shanghai by the club’s new Croatian manager Ivan Leko. He becomes the Chinese Super League side’s fifth foreign player after Brazil duo Oscar and Ricardo Lopes, Austria's Marko Arnautovic and Aaron Mooy of Australia.

Li, 28, is a former Chinese national youth team player. He had been with Jiangsu FC since 2014 before the 2020 CSL champion encountered financial crisis earlier this year.

Goalie Du Jia is also 28 years old and had been Tianjin FC’s starting goalie since 2015. He represented China at the U23 Asian Cup in 2016.

The 19-year-old Ablahan, from northwestern Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, can be deployed both as a defender and a winger.

All the four players expressed their determination to integrate with their new team and hit their stride as soon as possible.

Majstorovic and fellow defender Yang Shiyuan also took part in the club’s annual tree planting charity activity on Chongming Island on Saturday, during which they interacted with young footballers on the island’s youth football training center.

The 2021 Chinese Super League will kick off next month in the two cities of Guangzhou, southern Guangdong Province, and Suzhou, neighboring Jiangsu Province.

Shanghai Port FC unveils four new players
Ma Yue / SHINE

Shanghai Port defenders Ante Majstorovic (right) and Yang Shiyuan show off their ball skills for children at Chongming Island’s youth football training center.

Shanghai Port FC unveils four new players
Ma Yue / SHINE

Shanghai Port fans take part in the CSL club’s annual tree planting charity activity on Chongming Island.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
Oscar
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     