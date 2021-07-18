﻿
China flag-bearer Zhu Ting aiming for Tokyo 2020 gold

Zhu Ting, China's flag-bearer at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympic Games, said she is aiming for her team to defend the championship in the women's volleyball event here.
"Watching our national flag hoisted along with the national anthem is always my goal, and that of the Chinese women's volleyball team as well," said the 26-year-old captain of Chinese women's volleyball team, who led the team to win the gold at the Rio Olympic Games in 2016.

"I really appreciate the trust from our Chinese delegation. It's a huge honor for me to be named the flag-bearer. I feel greatly motivated by it," she added.

Having made her China debut aged 18 in 2013, Zhu's performances at the Rio Olympics propelled her into a global volleyball star and one of her country's most popular athletes.

