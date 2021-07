The Chinese rowers safely bagged the women's quadruple sculls gold with a world best time of six minutes and 05.13 seconds on Wednesday.

Xinhua

Chen Yunxia, Zhang Ling, Lyu Yang and Cui Xiaotong established a convincing lead before the final 500m and refreshed its Olympic best time set on home soil at the 2008 games.

Poland won the silver in 6:11.36 and Australia took a bronze in 6:12.08.