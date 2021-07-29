News / Sport

China shatters world record to win women's 4x200m freestyle relay at Tokyo Olympics

Xinhua
  13:04 UTC+8, 2021-07-29       0
China broke world record to win women's 4x200m freestyle relay at Tokyo 2020 on Thursday.
Xinhua
  13:04 UTC+8, 2021-07-29       0
China shatters world record to win women's 4x200m freestyle relay at Tokyo Olympics
Xinhua

Yang Junxuan, Tang Muhan, Zhang Yufei and Li Bingjie (from L to R) of China pose during the awarding ceremony after the women's 4x200m freestyle relay final of swimming at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, on July 29, 2021.

China broke world record to win women's 4x200m freestyle relay at Tokyo 2020 on Thursday.

Team China clocked seven minutes and 40.33 seconds, 1.17 faster than the previous record of 7:41.50 held by the Australians.

The United States finished second in 7:40.73, thanks to a fast 200m from six-time Olympic gold medalist Kathleen Ledecky.

The Aussies took the bronze in 7:41.29.

Yang Junxuan set an early lead for China and Tang Muhan recovered the advantage though Australian challenger Emma McKeon caught up in the middle.

Zhang Yufei, fresh from her 200m butterfly gold just an hour earlier, maintained a 0.43 second advantage over second-place Australia before Li Bingjie jumped into the water.

Li, 19, fended off the challenge from her idol Ledecky to win the gold for China.

China shatters world record to win women's 4x200m freestyle relay at Tokyo Olympics
Xinhua

Members of team China celebrate after winning the women's 4x200m freestyle relay final of swimming at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan,  on July 29, 2021. 

China shatters world record to win women's 4x200m freestyle relay at Tokyo Olympics
Xinhua
China shatters world record to win women's 4x200m freestyle relay at Tokyo Olympics
Xinhua
China shatters world record to win women's 4x200m freestyle relay at Tokyo Olympics
Xinhua
Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     