﻿
News / Sport

Suzhou Creek to host inaugural Head of Shanghai River Regatta

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  22:46 UTC+8, 2021-09-29       0
The inaugural Head of Shanghai River Regatta will be held on the Suzhou Creek on October 23-24, attracting both professional and amateur rowers from around the country.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  22:46 UTC+8, 2021-09-29       0
Suzhou Creek to host inaugural Head of Shanghai River Regatta
Ti Gong

A publicity poster about the inaugural Head of Shanghai River Regatta.

The inaugural Head of Shanghai River Regatta will be held on the Suzhou Creek on October 23-24, attracting both professional and amateur rowers from around the country.

Two disciplines have been set – a 4.2-kilometer chase and a 500-meter city dash. Participating teams will be divided into three divisions – professional, college teams and clubs. Each team will consist of eight rowers, one helmsman, one coach, one team leader and two substitute rowers.

The 4.2km race will start from Puji Road Bridge in Jing'an District, and end at the landmark Waibaidu Bridge in Huangpu District. The route has six turnings, going past some signature constructions along the creek, including Sihang Warehouse, the General Post Office Building and Broadway Mansions.

Spectator areas will be set along the creek for residents to enjoy the competition. For safety concern, the bridges over the river course will impose traffic restriction measures to limit pedestrian numbers.

Suzhou Creek to host inaugural Head of Shanghai River Regatta
Ti Gong

The map of the 4.2-kilometer chase race at the Head of Shanghai River Regatta.

The winners of the 4.2km race will get 50,000 yuan (US$ 7,735) in prize money while the 500m winners will pocket 20,000 yuan.

"Shanghai is one of the earliest cities to develop rowing sport in China," said Zhou Jin, general manager of organizer Donghao Lanshen Events Management Co.

"A lot of international metropolises like London and Boston have their own regattas, and Shanghai is joining them," Zhou said. "Head of Shanghai will become a landscape competition, as the Suzhou Creek has witnessed both the city's history and modern development."

Zhou said the participating teams have been invited to the tournament in its inaugural year. More teams, including rowers and teams from overseas, will be invited to the regatta in its future editions when the COVID-19 pandemic eases.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
Waibaidu Bridge
Huangpu
Suzhou Creek
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     