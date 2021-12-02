﻿
News / Sport

Shanghai Port Tongji University women's football team appears in public

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  23:04 UTC+8, 2021-12-02       0
The establishment of the new football team marks the beginning of a collaboration between Chinese Super League side Shanghai Port FC and Tongji University.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  23:04 UTC+8, 2021-12-02       0
Shanghai Port Tongji University women's football team appears in public
Ma Yue / SHINE

The Shanghai Port Tongji University women's football team made its first public appearance at Tongji University on Thursday.

The Shanghai Port Tongji University women's football team made its first public appearance at Tongji University on Thursday.

The establishment of the new football team marks the beginning of a collaboration between Chinese Super League club Shanghai Port FC and Tongji University. The two sides will join hands in areas like talent cultivation and sports technology research in the future.

Under head coach Wu Bing, Shanghai Port Tongji University women's football team will depart for Zhangzhou, Fujian Province, on Saturday to take part in the Chinese Women's Football League Two – the third-tier women's national league.

"Though there are only five training courses every week, the players have shown professional attitude during training," said Wu, a former national team player who used to coach Shanghai Port FC's reserve team.

"The players are from the campus, who will need to improve their skills. But as college students, they are all quick learners who can understand match strategies quickly. Generally speaking, they can follow coaches' instructions, though we still have some preparations to do," he added.

Shanghai Port Tongji University women's football team appears in public
Ma Yue / SHINE

Officials from Shanghai Port FC and Tongji University exchange jerseys to begin their cooperation.

According to Wu, Tongji University will take charge of the team's daily management, while Shanghai Port FC will mainly focus on training and competitions.

The team consists of 24 student players. Some are veteran amateur players who have competed in national-level student competitions, there are also some rookies.

"The coaching team will make plans, adjust players' positions and roles according to their performance during league play," said Wu.

Captain Cao Jiayi said the players have been taking stamina training to get ready for the league.

"Coach Wu has been helping us to find and solve issues through in-team matches. We are excited about the new season," said Cao, who is a big fan of Shanghai Port captain, Brazil playmaker Oscar.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
Oscar
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     