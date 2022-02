Olympic debutant Thomas Krol of the Netherlands grabbed a gold in the men's 1,000m speed skating competition at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Friday.

The 29-year-old Dutch clocked a winning time of one minute and 7.92 seconds. Canada's Laurent Dubreuil seized the silver in 1:08.32, while Haavard Holmefjord Lorentzen of Norway took bronze in 1:08.48.

22-year-old Chinese skater Ning Zhongyan finished fifth in 1:08.60.