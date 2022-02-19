News / Sport

Belgium's Bart Swings wins men's mass start speed skating at Beijing 2022

Belgian skater Bart Swings grabbed the gold medal in the men's mass start speed skating competition at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Saturday.
The 31-year-old PyeongChang silver medalist finished the 16-lap race with 63 sprint points.

"This is insane. From silver to gold, it's incredible. I always want to raise the bar to the next level, and after silver comes gold," said Swings after the race.

Chung Jae-won and Lee Seung-hoon of South Korea finished second and third with 40 and 20 points respectively.

"This is so glorious. This is my first bronze medal in the Olympic Games. I am so satisfied," said defending champion Lee.

Chinese skater Ning Zhongyan ranked 12th in seven minutes and 48.07 seconds.

"This is my first Olympics and I think it is OK. I am still young, so I will keep moving on," said the 22-year-old.

