Gao Tingyu, Xu Mengtao to be flag bearers of Chinese delegation at closing ceremony

  11:41 UTC+8, 2022-02-20       0
Speed skating men's 500m champion Gao Tingyu and freestyle skiing women's aerials champion Xu Mengtao will be the flag bearers of the Chinese delegation at the closing ceremony.
Speed skating men's 500m champion Gao Tingyu and freestyle skiing women's aerials champion Xu Mengtao will be the flag bearers of the Chinese delegation at the closing ceremony of the Beijing Olympic Winter Games, the general-secretary of the Chinese delegation Ni Huizhong revealed on Sunday.

Gao became the first Chinese male speed skating champion at Winter Olympics on February 12, while four-time Olympian Xu's gold medal was the first for China in women's aerials and the the second in the free ski aerial competition in Winter Games after Han Xiaopeng was crowned in the men's aerials at Turin 2006.

The closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 will start on Sunday night.

