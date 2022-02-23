Zeng Augusta-bound for top women's amateur showcase

Chinese teenager Zeng Liqi has been recognized for her excellent form over the past year with an invitation to next month's Augusta National Women's Amateur in the United States.

SHINE

Chinese teenager Zeng Liqi has been recognized for her excellent form over the past year with an invitation to next month's Augusta National Women's Amateur in the US state of Georgia.



The 15-year-old Nanchang native will join compatriots Yin Xiaowen and Ye Lei for the third edition of the prestigious tournament that brings together 72 of the world's top amateurs for 54 holes of stroke-play.



Starting on March 30, the first two rounds will be played at the Champions Retreat Golf Club in Evans on the Island and Bluff nines, with the final round at Augusta National Golf Club, the famed host venue of the annual Masters tournament, one of the four major championships in men's professional golf.



"What better and more meaningful experience could there be to end your amateur career with such an extremely difficult tournament and a field that represents the top level of the world," said Zeng, who posted three runner-up finishes against pro fields in China LPGA Tour events last year.



"I will return to China after the tournament just in time to turn 16 and I will reach the CGA (China Golf Association) threshold for turning professional."



Zeng, who is 30th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, said the past year had been difficult for golf in China with numerous tournaments either delayed or cancelled outright due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



"But this is a tournament I must play. Although the pandemic is very serious and international travel being somewhat hindered, I must go to Augusta and try to get the best result. I received the green envelope from Augusta in the mail. I have to say this must be every golfer's favorite color."



CLPGA chairwoman Li Hong said Zeng's invitation to the prestigious tournament was a result of her excellent showing last year when she posted seven top-10 finishes against pro fields. She noted that since hosting its first tournament in 2004, it had always been the intention of the Tour to provide a platform to aid in the development of young Chinese golfers and others from around the region.



Yin, a three-time winner on the CLPGA Tour over the past two seasons who is currently ranked eighth in the world, and Ye, the 2019 US Girls' Junior champion ranked 20th, are prime examples of what can be achieved when amateurs are given opportunities to compete.



"Before them, Wang Ziyi won the 2014 CLPGA Xiamen Challenge as a 16-year-old, which was a key point for her to prove her golfing talent. It was instrumental in her successful application to Stanford University," said Li.



"Subsequently, Ye Lei and Lu Yuwen have entered Stanford University for both golf and academic excellence. According to our statistics, 28 girls who have competed on the CLPGA Tour have received offers from top universities. Recently, Wang Jiayi received a letter from Northwestern University and Zhu Yingzhi has received a letter from Pepperdine University."

Li said that as many as 69 mainland Chinese players had gone on to the world stage via the CLPGA Tour, including 17 on the US LPGA Tour and 16 on the Japan LPGA Tour.



"We are delighted that we have been able to play a part in their development and success in the professional game. That has always been our goal."

