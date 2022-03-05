News / Sport

Sun Yang loses final appeal over doping ban

AFP
  13:47 UTC+8, 2022-03-05       0
China's three-time Olympic champion swimmer Sun Yang, who is banned until June 2024, saw his final appeal against a doping sanction dismissed, the Swiss Federal Court announced.
AFP
  13:47 UTC+8, 2022-03-05       0
Sun Yang loses final appeal over doping ban
Imaginechina

Sun Yang celebrates after winning the 400m freestyle at FINA Champions Swim Series event in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, on January 15, 2020.

China's three-time Olympic champion swimmer Sun Yang, who is banned until June 2024, on Friday saw his final appeal against a doping sanction dismissed, the Swiss Federal Court announced.

The punishment handed down by the Court of Arbitration for Sport was "not contrary to the fundamental principles of the legal order," and Sun Yang's right to be heard "had not been violated," the Swiss Court ruled.

CAS banned Sun in June last year for refusing to give a sample to doping inspectors.

At the end of a long-running and controversial case, the Lausanne-based court reduced its original ban of eight years after Sun, 30, appealed to Switzerland's federal court over alleged bias.

The new ban of four years and three months, backdated to February 2020, ruled the 1,500m freestyle world record-holder out of the Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 Asian Games in his home city of Hangzhou.

Sun, who was banned for three months in 2014 for a separate doping offence, will be eligible to return in time for the Paris 2024 Games, although he will be 32 by then.

Source: AFP   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     