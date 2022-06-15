China's Zheng Qinwen loses on grass debut

Chinese teenager Zheng Qinwen lost to American Alycia Parks 3-6, 6-7(4) in the first round of Bett1Open on Tuesday.

This is Zheng's debut on the grass court. Her performance at the French Open brought her into the spotlight and she is currently ranked 46th in the world.

Parks, a qualifier, won her third main draw match in WTA tournaments. It was also her first victory against a player ranked in the world's top 50.

In the next round, Parks will face Tunisian Ons Jabeur, who defeated Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova.