Chinese divers dominate on 10th day of Budapest worlds

China's divers have dominated the women's 10m platform event, finishing one-two in the final on the 10th day of the 19th FINA World Championships on Monday.
Chinese divers dominate on 10th day of Budapest worlds
China's Chen Yuxi (right) and Quan Hongchan pose after winning the gold and silver respectively in the women's 10m platform at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, on Monday.

China's divers have dominated the women's 10m platform event, finishing one-two in the final on the 10th day of the 19th FINA World Championships on Monday.

Olympic 10m synchronized champion Chen Yuxi, 16, defend her world title of individual platform with 417.25 points, 0.3 ahead of her compatriot and the event's Olympic champion Quan Hongchan, who is one year younger.

Malaysia's Pandelela Pamg bagged a bronze with 338.85 points.

This is the second gold for Chinese divers at the Budapest worlds since Cao Yuan and Wang Zongyuan won the men's 3m synchronized on Sunday.

Earlier on Monday, Wang and Cao ended on top of the men's 3m springboard semifinals with 547.95 and 482.50 points respectively.

In another final competed on the day, Florian Wellbrock of Germany won the men's open water 5km race with a time of 52 minutes and 48.80 seconds, ahead of Italy's Gregorio Paltrinieri (52:52.70) and Ukrainian Mykhailo Romanchuk (53:13.90).

The victory gave Wellbrock his second gold in Budapest after anchoring the winning in the mixed 4x1500m open water relay on Sunday.

Two local swimmers, David Betlehem and Kristof Rasovszky, finished seventh and ninth in Monday's race. China's Meng Rui was the 17th and Zhao Junbohang finished 19th.

On women's part, Brazil's Ana Marcela Cunha was the fastest after swimming 5km in 57:52.90, beating French swimmer Aurelie Muller (57:53.80) and Italian Giulia Gabbrielleschi (57:54.90). China's Ma Xiaoming finished 22nd.

Monday's victory gave Cunha her fifth gold and 12th medal of worlds, both setting a new record. As the reigning Olympic champion in the women's 10km race, Cunha won the 5km world title for the first time.

On Tuesday, the 19th world championships will hold two diving finals, the men's 3m springboard and 10m synchronized, and the water polo to play quarterfinals while open water swimmers to take a rest.

