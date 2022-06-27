News / Metro

Young caregiver loves taking care of elderly

  15:15 UTC+8, 2022-06-27       0
Zhao Tingting, a young woman from central China's Henan province, fell in love with her job taking care of the elderly.
Provided by Jiefang Daily.

Zhao Tingting, a young woman from central China's Henan province, fell in love with her job taking care of the elderly. A caregiver in the Long Term Care Insurance program for about five years, she has a sharp mind, is highly efficient and has a warm smile.

And the elderly? They look forward to seeing her every day and keep their eyes on her after she arrives. Tingting said her job is to serve people with sincerity, and she cannot leave the people she looks after. There are 68,000 registered long-term health aides like Tingting in Shanghai who serve 393,000 senior citizens with disabilities.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Han Jing
