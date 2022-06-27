News / Nation

Chinese researchers develop ultra-black coating

Chinese researchers have developed an ultra-black coating with stable performance, according to the Harbin Institute of Technology.
A lens hood covered with an ultra-black coating developed by the research team from the Harbin Institute of Technology

Chinese researchers have developed an ultra-black coating with stable performance, according to the Harbin Institute of Technology.

Ultra-black coating can absorb almost any light that falls on it and is widely used in precision optical instruments.

The ultra-black coating developed by the research team from the Harbin Institute of Technology can absorb up to 99.8 percent of the wide spectrum.

The new material can meet the needs of a variety of application conditions and extreme environments, with advanced performance and technical maturity compared with current similar products, according to the Harbin Institute of Technology.

The ultra-black coating has been applied to thousands of products such as light shades, effectively improving the in-orbit detection capability and positioning accuracy of optical loads of the country's spacecraft.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
