News / Nation

Chinese people getting taller: health authorities

Xinhua
  15:45 UTC+8, 2022-06-27       0
Chinese people aged between 18 and 44 have grown taller over the 2015-2020 period, said an official with the National Health Commission (NHC) on Monday.
Xinhua
  15:45 UTC+8, 2022-06-27       0

Chinese people aged between 18 and 44 have grown taller over the 2015-2020 period, said an official with the National Health Commission (NHC) on Monday.

Average heights for men and women in this age group have edged up 1.2 cm and 0.8 cm to 169.7 cm and 158 cm respectively during the period, said Liu Jinfeng, director of the Department of Food Safety Standards, Risk Surveillance and Assessment with the NHC, at a press conference.

"Monitoring results revealed that the nutritional and health status of Chinese people has continued to improve over the past years, and the disparity between urban and rural areas is gradually narrowing," Liu said.

With improved nutrient intake, the stunting rate among children aged six and below has dropped from 11.3 percent in 2015 to 5.8 percent in 2020, the NHC data showed.

Furthermore, the average daily per capita consumption of salt for cooking has dropped by 1.2 grams over the years to 9.3 grams in 2020.

The proportion of people who regularly measure their health indicators, such as weight, blood pressure, blood sugar and blood lipids, has increased significantly, according to the NHC.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     