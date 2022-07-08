Shanghai theaters welcome audiences back

Theater-lovers are returning on Friday after a four-month shutdown of live shows. But seats are limited to half normal capacity.

Shanghai's live-theater lovers saw the curtains go up again on Friday after a four-month lockdown.

The Shanghai Culture Square cancelled or postponed over 90 performances when it closed on March 11.

On Friday, the venue welcomed audiences back with "The Lady of The Camellias" presented by the Shanghai Ballet. The show stars the Shanghai Ballet's principle dancer Wu Husheng.



Ma Yue / SHINE

Audiences are limited to 50 percent of normal capacity and seating is socially spaced.

You must have a negative PCR test from within the past 72 hours, and wear a mask.

To celebrate the return of live performance, the Culture Square set a price of 80 yuan (US$ 11.90) for all tickets of the two shows on July 8 and 9.

All tickets were sold out within five minutes.



According to the Culture Square, 39 staffers took turns to be on duty for sanitation and facility maintenance works at the venue in the past two months.



Ma Yue / SHINE

About 108 performances have been rearranged for the second half of the year, including the self-produced musical "Fan Letter" and two new musical productions "The Count of Monte Cristo" and "Inside Williams."

The Shanghai Grand Theater also staged an opera gala presented by Shanghai Opera House to welcome audience back.

The Grand Theater postponed or canceled 28 productions with 90 performances over the past three months. The venue's next show will be the Shanghai Ballet's "Swan Lake" scheduled for July 15-16.

