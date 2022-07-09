News / Metro

Man injures four at hospital, shot by police

A man who injured four people in a Shanghai hospital on Saturday morning has been subdued by police.
A man who injured four people in a Shanghai hospital on Saturday morning has been subdued by police.

Police received a report at 11:30am of the incident at Ruijin Hospital in Huangpu District.

The suspect, who was armed with a knife, had taken a number of people hostage on the seventh floor of the outpatient building, according to a police statement.

Police fired at the suspect after he was about to harm the hostages and officers dispatched to the scene.

The four hostages were not badly hurt and received first aid. The suspect was injured.

An investigation is underway.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Huangpu
