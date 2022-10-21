﻿
News / Sport

IOC: Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics watched by over 2b people

Xinhua
  08:56 UTC+8, 2022-10-21       0
The Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games reached a global broadcast audience of more than two billion people, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced on Thursday.
Xinhua
  08:56 UTC+8, 2022-10-21       0

The Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games reached a global broadcast audience of more than 2 billion people, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced on Thursday.

According to independent research conducted on behalf of the IOC, Beijing 2022 has become the most digitally engaged Olympic Winter Games in history, with 2.01 billion viewers, up 5 percent from PyeongChang 2018 watching the Games through linear TV and digital platforms.

Viewers watched a total of 713 billion minutes of the Games coverage through Olympic media rights partners' channels, and Olympic social media also achieved 3.2 billion engagements and attracted more than 11 million new followers across various platforms.

Almost half of the viewers surveyed said they want to watch more Olympic Games coverage in the future, and 57 percent of teenagers between the ages of 13 and 19 want to watch more Olympic Games coverage in the coming years.

"Beijing 2022 was the most digitally engaged Olympic Winter Games in history. In close cooperation with our Media Rights Partners around the world, more coverage was made available than ever before, including a record amount via digital platforms," said IOC President Thomas Bach.

"With a global audience of over 2 billion, the Olympic Winter Games continue to be one of the most watched sports events in the world," he added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     