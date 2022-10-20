Cold-chain food products for CIIE arrive in Shanghai

The first consignment of cold-chain food from abroad for display at the 5th China International Import Expo was deposited at a warehouse in Qingpu District.

The first shipment of imported cold-chain food for display at the 5th China International Import Expo arrived at a warehouse in Qingpu District at 9am on Thursday. To prevent contamination risks, a closed-loop management system was put in place.



According to the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation, 3,000 boxes of cold-chain food displays from about 100 exhibitors are expected to arrive at the warehouse on Xiangda Road within the next 10 days. Once there, the packages will be disinfected and subjected to nucleic acid tests.

The administration has stated that these imported goods will be subject to the strictest pandemic prevention measures.

The warehouse was chosen for its storage facilities and traffic convenience. It has separate refrigeration and frozen product lines, and operators of the imported cold-chain food products will be put under a closed-loop management mechanism.

Imported cold-chain food is kept in specified locations and is subject to strict scrutiny. After going through customs procedures, they are scrutinized further.

A single food exhibit must go through 13 layers of cleaning, nucleic acid testing, labeling and transportation before it can be brought to the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the expo's location.



Thorough disinfection and nucleic acid testing for even the smallest packages will be conducted. Each food display container has a label that tracks vital information during the transit process.



Each exhibitor's booth, the country of origin of the imported food, the organizations responsible for testing nucleic acids, and the time and date when the items arrived at the warehouse are all tracked using a corresponding code.



According to the administration, food exhibits without tags cannot be displayed at the CIIE, which will run from November 5 to 10. Throughout the six-day exhibition, they will be checked anytime and at any place inside the expo area.



All food exhibit batches will be examined, and sample testing will be performed. The measures also include non-contact transportation.



