The newly opened Crown Outdoor Sports Center provides a venue for frisbee and flag rugby

  22:18 UTC+8, 2022-10-26
Covering 5,000 square meters, the Crown Outdoor Sports Center is now open, providing four pitches for frisbee, flag rugby, and other relatively new sports on the rise in Shanghai.
  22:18 UTC+8, 2022-10-26       0

The brand new Crown Outdoor Sports Center has been put into use starting from Wednesday. Its four pitches take up a total space of nearly 5,000 square meters, providing a venue for frisbee and flag rugby.

Operated by Juss Sports, the outdoor center was constructed on spare space at SPD Bank Oriental Sports Center in the Pudong New Area. Three outdoor pitches are located near the intersection of Dongyu Road and Yangsi Road W. The other bigger pitch is besides the sports center's crown-shaped main stadium.

The new Crown Outdoor Sports Center is located at SPD Bank Oriental Sports Center in the Pudong New Area.

The four venues are suitable for a variety of sports including frisbee, flag rugby, hockey, baseball, softball and youth football.

Frisbee and flag rugby are gaining prominence in Shanghai over the past few years, thanks to their relatively low entry barrier for newcomers and their social functions. However, Shanghai doesn't have adequate venues for these sports yet. Frisbee and flag rugby participants have been booking football pitches, and the demand has been high.

Frisbee and flag rugby are gaining prominence in Shanghai in the past few years.

The Crown Outdoor Sports Center is already cooperating with a few local frisbee and flag rugby clubs to provide them with a venue on a regular basis. The center is also open to all residents, who can make reservation through the center's official WeChat program "Juss Sports Venue."

The price per every two-hours of a pitch ranges from 300 yuan (US$42) to 1,000 yuan depending on time and pitch size. The center can be easily reached by Metro Line 8, 6, and 11. A negative nucleic acid test report within 72 hours is required for every visitor.

The venues are open to both clubs and the public.

Source: SHINE
