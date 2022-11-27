﻿
Shanghai marathon makes a welcome return

Some 18,000 runners set off on a 42-kilometer journey in the 2022 Shanghai Marathon from Pudong's Oriental Pearl TV Tower on Sunday morning.
Shot by Dong Jun. Edited by Dong Jun. Subtitles by Sun Chao.

Some 18,000 runners set off on a 42-kilometer journey in the 2022 Shanghai Marathon from Pudong's Oriental Pearl TV Tower on Sunday morning.

The annual event made its return after being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of pandemic control, this year's registration was open mainly to Shanghai-based runners holding household registration or residence permit.

According to the organizers, some 200 expatriate runners, who have lived in Shanghai for more than six months and hold a valid visa, also took part in the event.

It was a fierce competition for the top male runners. Chinese Olympic team member Yang Shaohui was the first to cross the finish line, locking 2:16:04 – two seconds ahead of second finisher Guan Yousheng. Guan was the winner of the 2018 edition of the event.

Qinghai Province native Jia E'renjia, winner of the 2020 Shanghai Marathon, finished third. He was only one second behind Guan.

Zhang Deshun was the women's champion, clocking 2:28:17. She was followed by Zhang Xinyan (2:33:03) and Wang Min (2:33:18).

Dong Jun / SHINE

Chinese Olympic team member Yang Shaohui was the first to cross the finish line, locking 2:16:04.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Zhang Deshun becomes the women's champion, clocking 2:28:17.

The Shanghai Marathon usually closes its course six hours after the set-off. Runners who didn't finish the 42km route in time won't receive a time record.

After closing the course this year, the organizers arranged a small ceremony for those who didn't manage to reach the finish line in six hours, encouraging the runners to keep challenging themselves in future competitions.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Oriental Pearl TV Tower
