Ramos hat-trick fires Portugal into World Cup last 8

Xinhua
  08:45 UTC+8, 2022-12-07
Goncalo Ramos scored the first hat-trick of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as Portugal reached the quarterfinals with an emphatic 6-1 victory over Switzerland on Tuesday.
Xinhua
  08:45 UTC+8, 2022-12-07       0
Ramos hat-trick fires Portugal into World Cup last 8
AFP

Portugal's forward Goncalo Ramos celebrates after scoring his team's fifth goal, his hat-trick, during the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between Portugal and Switzerland at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha, on December 6, 2022.

Goncalo Ramos scored the first hat-trick of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as Portugal reached the quarterfinals with an emphatic 6-1 victory over Switzerland on Tuesday.

Making his first international start, Ramos opened the scoring in the 17th minute before Pepe doubled the lead with a thumping header. Ramos struck again just after half-time and Raphael Guerreiro made it 4-0 by finishing off a brilliantly worked team goal.

Switzerland pulled a goal back in the 58th minute through a Manuel Akanji strike but the respite was short lived. Not satisfied with his brace, Ramos dinked home Portugal's fifth goal before substitute Rafael Leao completed the rout in stoppage time.

The result means Portugal will now meet Morocco at Al Thumama stadium in Doha on Saturday (December 10), with a berth in the semifinals at stake.

Source: Xinhua
﻿
