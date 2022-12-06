﻿
News / Nation

Some cinemas gradually reopen across country as restrictions begin to ease

﻿ Zhu Qing
Zhu Qing
  19:05 UTC+8, 2022-12-06       0
More cinemas across China have reopened slowly after the country eased some COVID-19 controls, news portal Thepaper.cn reported Tuesday.
﻿ Zhu Qing
Zhu Qing
  19:05 UTC+8, 2022-12-06       0
Some cinemas gradually reopen across country as restrictions begin to ease
CFP

Moviegoers in a cinema in Shanghai in August 2022.

More cinemas across China have reopened slowly after the country eased some COVID-19 controls, news portal Thepaper.cn reported Tuesday.

Major cities such as Guangzhou, Zhengzhou and Shenyang have allowed cinemas to reopen with limited capacity.

As of December 3, 180 cinemas in Guangzhou, the capital city of Guangdong Province, have resumed operations to roughly the numbers seen in October this year, according to Maoyan, a Chinese movie-ticketing and film data platform.

Curtains were raised in 42 movie theaters in Zhengzhou, in central China's Henan Province, after the provincial capital lifted its COVID-19 lockdown on November 29.

But certain pandemic prevention measures are still in place as moviegoers are required to have negative PCR test results within 48 hours and only 50 percent of seats can be sold in order to avoid overcrowding in Shenyang, Liaoning Province.

Cinemas in high-risk areas still remain closed in Chengdu and Chongqing in southwestern China.

However, some chain movie theaters failed to survive the COVID-19 pandemic with famous cinema chain Emperor UA Cinema filing for bankruptcy and closing down seven cinemas on the Chinese mainland on November 21.

China's box office next month is expected to be strongly boosted by the release of James Cameron's "Avatar: The Way of Water," the long-awaited sequel to 2009's "Avatar."

On Maoyan, around 800,000 Chinese movie enthusiasts have expressed strong intentions to watch the epic science fiction film.

The film will be released on December 16 in both standard and IMAX theaters in China.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     