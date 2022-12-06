Beijing cancels COVID test requirements for public places

People in Beijing will no longer be required to show nucleic acid test results before entering most public venues.

Imaginechina

People in Beijing will no longer be required to show nucleic acid test results before entering most public venues as the city is further optimizing and refining its COVID-19 prevention and control measures, according to an announcement from the Beijing government on Tuesday.

Starting Tuesday, negative nucleic acid test results are not required to enter public places such as supermarkets, shopping malls, office buildings and residential communities.

People only need to scan the venue codes and present their green health codes before entering public places, the authority said.

However, people still need to show 48-hour negative acid testing results before entering elderly care institutions, child welfare institutions, medical institutions, schools (including kindergartens), indoor entertainment venues (including Internet bars, KTV, poker and chess rooms, room escape and live action role-play games and sauna rooms), catering services (including restaurants and bars), and gyms, among others with special requirements.

