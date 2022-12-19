﻿
Argentine president thanks national soccer team for World Cup win

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez on Sunday thanked the national soccer team for winning the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Screenshot of Argentine President Alberto Fernandez on Twitter

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez on Sunday thanked the national soccer team for winning the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

"Thanks to the players and the technical team. They are the example that we should not give up, that we have great people and a great future," the president said on Twitter.

He also posted a photograph in which he is seen celebrating with his wife, Fabiola Yanez, and his son, Francisco.

In a second message, Fernandez wrote: "Always together, always united. We are world champions. There are no other words."

This post was accompanied by a photograph in which star player Lionel Messi is seen lifting the World Cup in Qatar, surrounded by his teammates.

In the dramatic final against France, Argentina led 2-0 in the first half but conceded two goals in two minutes in the second half. Messi scored in the second half of the extra time, but Kylian Mbappe tied the score with a penalty kick later. Argentina finally beat France 4-2 in the penalty shootout.

This is Argentina's third World Cup triumph after winning at Argentina 1978 and Mexico 1986.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
