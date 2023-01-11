﻿
News / Sport

Chinese volleyball player Yao to join Italian side Scandicci

Xinhua
  16:49 UTC+8, 2023-01-11       0
Yao Di is to join Italian Women's Volleyball League side Savino Del Bene Scandicci, with the setter to leave for Europe on Wednesday evening.
Xinhua
  16:49 UTC+8, 2023-01-11       0

China's national women's volleyball player Yao Di is to join Italian Women's Volleyball League side Savino Del Bene Scandicci, with the setter to leave for Europe on Wednesday evening.

Yao captained Tianjin to successfully defend the Chinese Women's Volleyball Super League (CVL) title, and the 30-year-old now turns a new page in her career.

"It is my dream, to experience the most competitive league," Yao told Xinhua on Wednesday.

Yao disclosed that after the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, she had expressed her will to play overseas at a higher level, and at one point was close to joining a Turkish side.

Last December, Yao received an offer from Scandicci, where her former teammate Zhu Ting plays.

"I said yes without any hesitation, it was always my dream to play at a top league, as important as to participate in the Olympic Games. I hope to seize the opportunity to make up for missing it last year," Yao said.

When it comes to the new journey, Yao said: "To play in the best league with the best players in the world every week, I expect an improvement during this time."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     