Chinese volleyball player Yao to join Italian side Scandicci

Yao Di is to join Italian Women's Volleyball League side Savino Del Bene Scandicci, with the setter to leave for Europe on Wednesday evening.

China's national women's volleyball player Yao Di is to join Italian Women's Volleyball League side Savino Del Bene Scandicci, with the setter to leave for Europe on Wednesday evening.

Yao captained Tianjin to successfully defend the Chinese Women's Volleyball Super League (CVL) title, and the 30-year-old now turns a new page in her career.

"It is my dream, to experience the most competitive league," Yao told Xinhua on Wednesday.

Yao disclosed that after the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, she had expressed her will to play overseas at a higher level, and at one point was close to joining a Turkish side.

Last December, Yao received an offer from Scandicci, where her former teammate Zhu Ting plays.

"I said yes without any hesitation, it was always my dream to play at a top league, as important as to participate in the Olympic Games. I hope to seize the opportunity to make up for missing it last year," Yao said.

When it comes to the new journey, Yao said: "To play in the best league with the best players in the world every week, I expect an improvement during this time."