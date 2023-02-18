﻿
China's Cao/Sai win men's doubles at table tennis Feeder Dusseldorf

China's Cao Wei/Sai Linwei came from behind to claim the men's doubles title at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Feeder Series in Dusseldorf, Germany on Friday.
Trailing at 2-1, Cao and Sai won the next two sets to defeat Czech duo Pavel Sirucek/Jiri Martinko 3-2 in the final.

Host Germany came out the biggest winner of the tournament by triumphing in the men's singles, women's singles and mixed doubles, with Annett Kaufmann and Cedric Meissner having been crowned at a WTT Feeder event for the first time.

Starting the week as the 10th seed in the women's singles draw, 16-year-old Kaufmann defeated China's Xu Yi 12-10, 10-12, 5-11, 11-6, 11-4 to lift her first-ever senior women's singles trophy.

World No. 184 Meissner claimed the men's singles title after powering past Florent Lambiet of Belgium 14-12, 11-8, 11-7.

Meissner also paired up with Wan Yuan to dispatch Argentine duo Horacio Cifuentes/Camila Arguelles 3-1 for the mixed doubles crown.

The women's doubles title went to Huang Yi-Hua/Huang Yu-Jie of Chinese Taipei, who got past French pair Oceane Guisnel/Stephanie Loeuillette in straight sets.

Another WTT Feeder Dusseldorf competition is scheduled on February 21-24.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Qian Tong
