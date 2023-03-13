﻿
Nanyang Model School wins Jr NBA Shanghai League title

Shanghai Nanyang Model School beat High School Affiliated to Shanghai Jiao Tong University to become the champion of the Jr NBA Shanghai League, which concluded over the weekend.
Shanghai Nanyang Model School beat High School Affiliated to Shanghai Jiao Tong University in the final of the Jr NBA Shanghai League, which concluded at Shanghai Stadium over the weekend.

Coming into the seventh year, the three-month league attracted 12 teams representing Shanghai's high schools and international schools.

Ti Gong

Players from Shanghai Nanyang Model School and High School Affiliated to Shanghai Jiao Tong University in action during Sunday's final.

The 12 teams were divided into two groups for the first phase of the competition, with the top 8 teams advancing to the next stage.

In Sunday's final, Shanghai Nanyang Model School established its advantage early, making use of the opponent's faults. High School Affiliated to Shanghai Jiao Tong University found its form in the second half to cut the gap to 6 points in the last minute, but could not turn the match around.

Nanyang Model eventually won 58-52 for the team's fourth Jr NBA trophy. Its player Yu Muzhou won the Most Outstanding Player award.

Ti Gong

Nanyang Model School became the Shanghai champion team.

With a theme of "Every Experience Matters," this year's event encouraged participants to make use of their spare time, enjoy the fun of sports rather than focusing on the results.

Audiences were also invited to interact with the players and take part in basketball-themed games at Shanghai Stadium.

Jr NBA launched a national voting activity to let fans select their favorite players. Players topping the list will be awarded with the opportunity to take part in professional basketball training camp.

Ti Gong

Audiences take part in games at Shanghai Stadium.

﻿
