Women's World Cup first to feature audio descriptive commentary

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup will provide detailed commentary of the matches for blind and partially sighted football fans, soccer's world governing body FIFA said on Thursday.
China's Women's soccer team gets ready for the 2023 World Cup in Shanghai on March 15.

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup will provide detailed commentary of the matches for blind and partially sighted football fans, soccer's world governing body FIFA said on Thursday.

FIFA announced that Audio Descriptive Commentary (ADC), a service that was tested at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, will be available during the Women's World Cup.

Two-day training programs in ADC are taking place in Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney and Auckland/Tamaki Makaurau this week and next week, FIFA said.

ADC seeks to explain all significant visual information during the match, including body language, facial expression, scenery, action, clothing, colors and anything else that might be important to convey context, FIFA added.

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is scheduled to take place in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
