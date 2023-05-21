﻿
News / Sport

South Korean archers scoop 5 gold medals at World Cup Shanghai leg

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  23:07 UTC+8, 2023-05-21       0
Powerhouse South Korea pocketed five gold medals and, not surprisingly, became the biggest winner at the Archery World Cup Shanghai leg held in Lujiazui, the Pudong New Area.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  23:07 UTC+8, 2023-05-21       0

Powerhouse South Korea pocketed five gold medals – half of the total – to become the biggest winner at the Archery World Cup Shanghai leg, which concluded in Lujiazui, the Pudong New Area, on Sunday.

Shanghai was the second stop of this year's World Cup. As a qualifying event for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, the event attracted some of the world's best archers, including South Korea's Tokyo Olympic champion San An and world No. 2 Woojin Kim.

China's eight-archer team won two silver medals and a bronze at the six-day competition.

South Korean archers scoop 5 gold medals at World Cup Shanghai leg
Ti Gong

Shanghai was the second stop of this year's Archery World Cup.

Wang Dapeng, Li Zhongyuan and Qi Xiangshuo helped China win a silver in the men's team recurve, while An Qixhuan, Zhang Mengyao and Hai Ligan placed third in the women's team recurve final.

Wang then partnered Zhang in the mixed team recurve final, but they lost to their South Korean opponents to pocket a silver medal.

"We have been absent from international competitions for three years," said Wang. "The World Cup in front of home supporters was a good opportunity for us to gain experience before the Asian Games (in September in Hangzhou) and fight for slots at the Paris Olympic Games."

South Korean archers scoop 5 gold medals at World Cup Shanghai leg
Ti Gong

Wang Dapeng partnered Zhang Mengyao to win a silver medal in the mixed team recurve final. South Korea won the gold and Turkey placed third.

Hai, 22, pointed out that she was still a spectator the last time Shanghai hosted the Archery World Cup in 2019.

"Last time, I was sitting in the stands. Now, I'm taking part in the competition myself," she said. "The audience in the stands reminded me of my old days and got me motivated."

The river-side court for the finals was set up near Fucheng Road in Pudong.

On Sunday morning, South Korea claimed all three gold medals in the team competitions.

It eased past Chinese Taipei in the women's team recurve final, and then defeated the host in the men's and mixed team recurve finals.

South Korean archers scoop 5 gold medals at World Cup Shanghai leg
Ti Gong

The finals were held at a river-side venue in Pudong's Lujiazui area.

Coming into the afternoon session, South Korea's 19-year-old Sihyeon Lim edged her compatriot for the women's recurve individual gold medal.

The men's individual recurve gold went to top-ranked Marcus D'Almeida of Brazil, who overcame South Korea's Jin Hyek Oh in the last final of the Shanghai event.

After the Shanghai stop, the archers will head to the Colombian city of Medellin in June and the French capital of Paris in August before the tournament comes to a close in Hermosillo, Mexico, in September.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Lujiazui
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     