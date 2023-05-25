Former soccer player takes part in FIFA's new technical leadership course

Former Chinese women's national football team player Bai Lili is among the first group of participants in FIFA's new Technical Leadership Diploma course.

Former Chinese women's national football team player Bai Lili is among the first group of participants in FIFA's new Technical Leadership Diploma course, which was launched in Brazil this month.

Shanghai native Bai is currently head of women's football in Asian Football Confederation's Technical Division.

She was invited for the 18-month course, which aims to become the "globally recognized qualification" for football technical leaders, and prepare them for challenges and opportunities within FIFA's member association.

Ti Gong

Earlier this month, Bai joined another 24 selected technical leaders from member associations and confederations from around the world, and completed a six-day workshop at the Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) Training Complex in Rio de Janeiro.

The workshop courses cover areas like technical leadership, management, coach education and amateur football.

"This is a great opportunity to improve my leadership skills and knowledge when learning together with the other 24 technical leaders from all around the world," Bai told Shanghai Daily.

"It's meaningful to start the journey in Brazil, a country that won the greatest number of World Cup trophies," she said.

"We were given the opportunities to talk to football legends, discover Brazil's football culture, learn to use management tools and practice leadership skills. I'm looking forward to the following courses," said Bai.

Ti Gong

After the workshop in Brazil, the 25 participants will start personal projects focused on their own area, and follow an online learning program the same time.

The cohort will meet again for six days in Japan in December, which will be followed by another two face-to-face events in 2024.

"The role of technical leader is crucial to the future of football, a role that we believe should have greater recognition," said Steven Martens, FIFA Director of Global Football Development.

The FIFA Technical Leadership Diploma is the first qualification of its kind.

"Currently, there is no single award or accreditation that allows an individual to become a technical leader in a member association," explains Jamie Houchen, FIFA Head of Technical Leadership.

Ti Gong

"If a Member Association is looking to hire a technical leader, there is no benchmark for quality. We believe the FIFA Technical Leadership Diploma will become the globally recognized qualification for technical leaders and produce the very highest quality of graduates to lead football around the world."

Based in Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur, Bai has worked in the AFC for seven years. She is in charge of programs to support AFC member associations develop women's football, as well as the organization of courses, seminars, workshops, and conferences for women's football.

In her player career, Bai helped Shanghai women's football team win more than 20 national league and tournament/cup titles. As a national player, she has taken part in Asian Games, Olympic Games, AFC Asian Women's Football Championship and AFC Women's Asian Cup.