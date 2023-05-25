﻿
News / Metro

New complex in Pudong highlights culture, performing arts

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  15:18 UTC+8, 2023-05-25       0
The 215,000-square-meter mixed-use cultural and commercial project in Qiantan, the Pudong New Area, was named the Bank of Communications New Bund 31 Performing Arts Center.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  15:18 UTC+8, 2023-05-25       0
New complex in Pudong highlights culture, performing arts
Ti Gong

An artist's rendering shows the cultural and commercial complex.

A new cultural and commercial complex featuring a performing arts center is scheduled to open to the public along the Huangpu River in October.

On Wednesday, the name of the complex, Bank of Communications New Bund 31 Performing Arts Center, or New Bund 31, a 215,000-square-meter mixed-use cultural and commercial project in Qiantan, the Pudong New Area, was released during a briefing on its latest progress.

The naming is under a strategic cooperation agreement signed on Wednesday by the Shanghai branch of the Bank of Communications and the Shun Tak Qiantan (Shanghai) Cultural and Real Estate Company Ltd.

The project consists of a state-of-the-art performing arts center, retail space, an office tower and a boutique hotel.

A 2,500-seat theater with professional acoustic design and the 1,500-square-meter Black Box Arts Space are the highlight.

After the complex opens, it will stage world-class performances, including musicals, theater and dance, fashion and design, as well as imaging technology .

New complex in Pudong highlights culture, performing arts
Ti Gong

An artist's rendering shows the interior of the performing arts center.

Culture is the soul of the city

The performing arts center has signed strategic agreements with JZ Music, Modernsky Entertainment Co, SMG Live and the Taihe Music Group to develop musical dramas, jazz and guochao (China-chic) folk music performances to create a new cultural and entertainment landmark in Shanghai.

"We will integrate the advantage resources of the two sides, injecting new vitality into the performing industry of Shanghai," said Xu Erjin, Party secretary and board chairman of the Lujiazui Group (Shanghai).

About 40,000 performances are staged in Shanghai every year, and the city is accelerating the build-up to become the "performing capital of Asia," said Fang Shizhong, director general of the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism.

The boom of Shanghai's performing market is as sizzling as the climbing temperatures.

During the recent May Day holiday, major theaters in the city recorded 836,000 visits, marking a 235 percent increase from the same period in 2019, according to the administration.

New complex in Pudong highlights culture, performing arts
Ti Gong

An artist's rendering shows the cultural and commercial complex.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Qiantan
Lujiazui
Huangpu
Pudong
Bank of Communications
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     