Join Alex on an exciting journey through Chengdu for the World University Games: Episode one
15:41 UTC+8, 2023-07-31 0
Alex says hello from Chengdu in western China and is attending the FISU, World University Games. It is a worldwide international competition for university students.
15:41 UTC+8, 2023-07-31 0
Alex says hello from Chengdu in western China and is attending the FISU, World University Games. It is a worldwide international competition for university students.
So let's follow him to enjoy the games and also have a look around the city of Chengdu later.
Source: SHINE Editor: Chen Jie
Special Reports