Alex at World University Games EP2: Behind the scenes
19:47 UTC+8, 2023-08-01 0
Alex says hello from the main media center at the Chengdu World University Games and engages with young student journalists from around the globe who are invited to attend the event, gain firsthand experience of sports journalism and explore the charming city of Chengdu.
Source: SHINE Editor: Chen Jie
