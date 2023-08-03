Running event tailored for kids returning to Shanghai

The Shangma Speed X Series Nike Kids Run, tailored for youngsters and their families, is making a return in September, catering for 1,500 pairs of runners in two disciplines.

Shanghai is calling out to young sports followers, as the Shangma Speed X Series Nike Kids Run, a running event tailored for youngsters and their families, will return in September.

After one year's absence, this year's Nike Kids Run will be held in Hongkou District on September 3, and is looking to attract 1,500 young runners and their parents.

One thousand young runners aged between 9 and 12 can take part in the 4.2-kilometer mini marathon, while another 500 children aged between 5 and 8 can take part in the 1.8km family run.

Ti Gong

The start line will be near the intersection of Huangpu Road and Wuchang Road. Each young runner must be accompanied by one parent during the competition.



Despite being a running event for children, the Kids Run follows high-level organizational standards. Traffic restrictions will apply during the races to assure runner safety. Water stations will also be set up along the routes.

The organizers hope the event will help the young participants learn about running etiquette and encourage them to develop persistence.

Those interested can log on to the event's official site www.shang-ma.com to register until 5pm, August 8. The quota distribution follows the first-come-first-served principle.

The entrance fee is 120 yuan (US$16.77) per pair for the mini marathon and 160 yuan per pair for the family run.