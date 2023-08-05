﻿
News / Sport

China's Wang clinches men's hammer throw title

Xinhua
  10:16 UTC+8, 2023-08-05       0
China's Wang Qi secured the men's hammer throw title with 73.63 meters at the Chengdu Universiade on Friday.
Xinhua
  10:16 UTC+8, 2023-08-05       0

China's Wang Qi secured the men's hammer throw title with 73.63 meters, while Viktoria Forster of Slovakia won the gold in the women's 100m hurdles with 12.72 seconds at the Chengdu Universiade on Friday.

Wang expressed his satisfaction with his performance and believed that there is still room for improvement. "I will work hard to improve my skills for greater breakthroughs in the future," he said.

Chinese hurdler Wu Yanni renewed her personal best record with 12.76 seconds to win a silver medal in the women's 100m hurdles, and the time also qualified her for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

"The Universiade is hosted in my hometown. I am very happy to have the opportunity to participate in the Olympics," Wu said at a press conference after the competition.

In the men's 400m hurdles final, Peng Ming-yang from Chinese Taipei won the gold medal with 48.62 seconds, while China's Xie Zhiyu from Peking University finished third.

"This bronze medal is valuable to me. I will learn from the experience and prepare for the upcoming international competitions," Xie said.

Elsewhere, Swiss Angelica Moser seized the women's pole vault gold with 4.62 meters, Australia's Cara Feain-Ryan claimed the victory in the women's 3,000m steeplechase with 9:46.02, while the men's and women's 200m gold medals went to South Africa's Isadore Matsoso with 20.36 seconds and Nikola Horowska of Poland in 23.00 respectively.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Shi Jingyun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     