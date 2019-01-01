Shanghai team crowned at inaugural Future Star Basketball Championship

Shanghai Sharks Elite Team beat Japan's Fukuoka Ohori in the final of the inaugural Shanghai Future Star Basketball Championship, which dropped curtain at Shanghai Gymnasium this weekend.

The self-developed event by Shanghai's sports authority attracted six youth teams from home and abroad, who exchanged skills and enhanced communication during the one-week tournament.

The Shanghai Gymnasium was welcoming spectators for the first time after renovation. In Saturday's final, Fukuka Ohori presented a better form in the first half, clinching a 13-point lead of 45-32. The Shanghai Sharks Elite Team steadily shortened the gap in the second half and came from behind to seal the match 77-70 for the maiden title of the new tournament.

Ti Gong

"Counterattacks and three-pointers are our opponent's strong suits," said Shanghai Sharks Elite Team player Zhang Jiahao. "We were behind after the first two quarters, but the coach helped us make mental adjustment and improve defense."

Zhang was voted the MVP after claiming 17 points in the final.

"In the past week, we got to know basketball cultures of other countries and other teams' playing styles. International tournaments like this can help improve our skills and the team's cohesion and match strategy," said Zhang.

"I told the players in half time that they are capable of winning as long as they can overcome nervousness and avoid faults," said Shanghai Sharks coach Li Qiuping, who is also the general coach of the two Shanghai youth teams in the tournament.

"It's the first time for some of our young players to compete against teams from overseas. Tournaments like this can help the youngsters collect experience," said Li.

In an earlier match, Eastern Basketball Youth Team from China's Hong Kong SAR beat BC Vizura from Serbia for the third place. The other two participating teams are HsinChu Kuang-Fu High School from China's Taiwan, and Shanghai Youth United Team.

Apart from basketball matches, the players were also invited for a cruise tour on Huangpu River. Open training sessions and friendly matches against local schools were also hosted.

"We feel at home," said BC Vizura team director Andrija Cvijovic. "Apart from exchanging skills, we made new friends here and learned about Chinese culture. It's a meaningful trip."