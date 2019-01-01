﻿
News / Sport

Shanghai team crowned at inaugural Future Star Basketball Championship

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  18:31 UTC+8, 2023-08-13       0
Shanghai Sharks Elite Team beat Japan's Fukuoka Ohori to win the Shanghai Future Star Basketball Championship. The one-week tournament attracted six international youth teams.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  18:31 UTC+8, 2023-08-13       0

Edited by Ma Yue.

Shanghai Sharks Elite Team beat Japan's Fukuoka Ohori in the final of the inaugural Shanghai Future Star Basketball Championship, which dropped curtain at Shanghai Gymnasium this weekend.

The self-developed event by Shanghai's sports authority attracted six youth teams from home and abroad, who exchanged skills and enhanced communication during the one-week tournament.

The Shanghai Gymnasium was welcoming spectators for the first time after renovation. In Saturday's final, Fukuka Ohori presented a better form in the first half, clinching a 13-point lead of 45-32. The Shanghai Sharks Elite Team steadily shortened the gap in the second half and came from behind to seal the match 77-70 for the maiden title of the new tournament.

Shanghai team crowned at inaugural Future Star Basketball Championship
Ti Gong

Shanghai Sharks Elite Team players raise their championship trophy.

"Counterattacks and three-pointers are our opponent's strong suits," said Shanghai Sharks Elite Team player Zhang Jiahao. "We were behind after the first two quarters, but the coach helped us make mental adjustment and improve defense."

Zhang was voted the MVP after claiming 17 points in the final.

"In the past week, we got to know basketball cultures of other countries and other teams' playing styles. International tournaments like this can help improve our skills and the team's cohesion and match strategy," said Zhang.

"I told the players in half time that they are capable of winning as long as they can overcome nervousness and avoid faults," said Shanghai Sharks coach Li Qiuping, who is also the general coach of the two Shanghai youth teams in the tournament.

"It's the first time for some of our young players to compete against teams from overseas. Tournaments like this can help the youngsters collect experience," said Li.

Shanghai team crowned at inaugural Future Star Basketball Championship

Shanghai Sharks Elite Team player Wan Menglin make a shoot during the final.

In an earlier match, Eastern Basketball Youth Team from China's Hong Kong SAR beat BC Vizura from Serbia for the third place. The other two participating teams are HsinChu Kuang-Fu High School from China's Taiwan, and Shanghai Youth United Team.

Apart from basketball matches, the players were also invited for a cruise tour on Huangpu River. Open training sessions and friendly matches against local schools were also hosted.

"We feel at home," said BC Vizura team director Andrija Cvijovic. "Apart from exchanging skills, we made new friends here and learned about Chinese culture. It's a meaningful trip."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Huangpu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     