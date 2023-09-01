﻿
News / Sport

Kusuma ends 10-year drought with playoff win in Kunshan

﻿ Lancy
Lancy
  19:45 UTC+8, 2023-09-01       0
Kusuma Meechai picks up her first victory in a decade as the Thai beats compatriot Pakin Kawinpakorn in a second-hole playoff to win the China LPGA Tour's CTBC Ladies Classic.
﻿ Lancy
Lancy
  19:45 UTC+8, 2023-09-01       0
SSI ļʱ

Kusuma Meechai picked up her first victory in a decade on Friday when the Thai veteran beat compatriot Pakin Kawinpakorn in a second-hole playoff to win the CTBC Ladies Classic, a China LPGA Tour event.

With Pakin (70) and Kusuma (68) deadlocked at 5-under-par 211 through 54 holes at Shanghai Silport Golf Club in Kunshan, neighboring Jiangsu Province, the Sa Kaeo Province native ended it when she sank a three-foot birdie in the second extra playoff hole on the par-5 18th hole.

The victory, Kusuma’s first since winning the 2013 Wuhan Challenge, was worth 52,500 yuan (US$7,230).

China’s Shi Yuli (70) and Zeng Liqi (70) finished one shot out of the playoff, while Cao Xinyu (69) was the top amateur a shot further back.

Tan Lingling (73) and Japan’s Senno Yasufuka (73), the overnight co-leaders with Pakin, finished three strokes off the pace in a group that included Thai Saraporn Chamchoi (72).

In the first-hole playoff at the 539-yard last hole, Pakin left her approach 30 feet from the pin but made two putts for par. Kusuma had a 12-foot putt for birdie but missed. 

Playing the same hole again, Pakin left her first putt from 35 feet short. Kusuma, who had found the green with a pitching wedge on her third shot, then made a three-foot birdie putt to take the trophy.

Kusuma ends 10-year drought with playoff win in Kunshan
SHINE

Thailand's Kusuma Meechai poses with the CTBC Ladies Classic trophy after beating compatriot Pakin Kawinpakorn in a second-hole playoff after the third round of the China LPGA Tour event at Shanghai Silport Golf Club in Kunshan, neighboring Jiangsu Province, on Friday.

Kusuma finished the tournament strongly with her second consecutive round of 68 that featured five birdies and a lone bogey.

“I worked hard and tried a lot. This is my second title in China, the first was in Wuhan many years ago. I am so happy,” said Kusuma, 28. “I want more wins, so I will keep working harder and harder to get the next one. This win gives me more confidence.”

Pakin, a standout at Kansas University in the United States, had a rough start with a bogey five at the first hole, followed by a triple-bogey at the 158-yard sixth hole when her tee shot hit the water to make the turn at 37. She then closed with a bogey-free back nine featuring three birdies.

“It was a fun week for me. I did my best. I couldn’t ask for more because on the front nine I had a triple bogey and then I had a lot of birdies coming in. It was a fun round for me chasing the championship,” said the 32-year-old Pakin, who has been winless on the CLPGA Tour since 2018 when she captured the CLPGA Zhuhai Heritage.

Another Thai Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong (71) maintained her spot atop the CLPGA Tour Order of Merit, ahead of China's Zeng Liqi (70). Keeping pace on the Order was Shi Yuli, who missed a 12-footer for birdie on the final that would have allowed her to join the playoff. Earlier this year, she also missed a short putt in Beijing that would have put her in a playoff.

“I expected that birdie putt would drop into the hole, but it didn’t, which is disappointing. I didn’t feel stressed over that putt after many tournament experiences. It’s just a technical problem, not a mental problem,” said Shi. “I also missed a putt from six feet at the ninth hole and made only one bogey, which is not good.”

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
SSI ļʱ
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     