Kids welcome new semester with family run

Nike Kids Run, a running activity tailored for children and their family, gathered 1,500 young participants this weekend.

One thousand and five hundred children aged between 5 and 12 took part in the Shangma Speed X Series Nike Kids Run in Hongkou District on the first weekend of the new semester.

As a running event tailored for youngsters and their families, Nike Kids Run made a return after one year of absence.

Each young runner was accompanied by one parent to take part in either the 4.2-kilometer mini marathon or the 1.8km family run on Sunday morning.



Dong Jun / SHINE

Despite being a running event for children, the Kids Run follows high-level organizational standards. Trained pacers and running coaches were arranged to help the young runners conquer the challenge.

Tang Mi became the first finisher of the 4.2km mini marathon, clocking 15 minutes and 20 seconds. Chen Tuoda became the champion of the 1.8km race, clocking 7 minutes and 48 seconds.

After crossing the finish line, the young runners and their parents were invited to a family carnival for interactive games and music performance.

Dong Jun / SHINE

"We want to give the kid a refreshing start to the new semester," said parent Gao Wei, who accompanied his daughter for the event. "Both me and my wife like watching sports games, and we know that children can learn about persistence and courage from sportsmanship."

He added, "To encourage her and complete the race with her is also a good way to enhance our bond."