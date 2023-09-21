﻿
News / Sport

China eases past Myanmar to reach last 16 in Asiad men's football event

Xinhua
  23:20 UTC+8, 2023-09-21       0
China beat Myanmar 4-0 at Group A in the Hangzhou Asian Games men's football competition here on Thursday, reaching last 16 with still one game to play.
Xinhua
  23:20 UTC+8, 2023-09-21       0

China beat Myanmar 4-0 at Group A in the Hangzhou Asian Games men's football competition here on Thursday, reaching last 16 with still one game to play.

China defeated India 5-1 in their opening match. The hosts kept their momentum and took good advantage of their height in the match against Myanmar, hitting three headers home to put the match under control.

Tan Long opened the scoring for the hosts in the 15th minute, as he headed Liu Yang's left-hand side cross home.

Only four minutes later, Tan doubled the lead for China as his header once again hit home thanks to the pinpoint cross from right-hand side by Wang Zhen'ao.

Wang pocketed his own goal with an acrobatic volley in the 22nd minute to gift the hosts a 3-0 lead.

Dai Weijun added another header in the 44th minute and China led 4-0 into the halftime break.

China dominated the second half but they squandered a handful of chances.

Elsewhere in Group A, Sunil Chhetri netted an 85th minute winner to gift India a 1-0 victory over Bangladesh.

With six points in hands and still one match to play, China already booked a place in the last 16.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     