China eases past Myanmar to reach last 16 in Asiad men's football event

China beat Myanmar 4-0 at Group A in the Hangzhou Asian Games men's football competition here on Thursday, reaching last 16 with still one game to play.

China defeated India 5-1 in their opening match. The hosts kept their momentum and took good advantage of their height in the match against Myanmar, hitting three headers home to put the match under control.

Tan Long opened the scoring for the hosts in the 15th minute, as he headed Liu Yang's left-hand side cross home.

Only four minutes later, Tan doubled the lead for China as his header once again hit home thanks to the pinpoint cross from right-hand side by Wang Zhen'ao.

Wang pocketed his own goal with an acrobatic volley in the 22nd minute to gift the hosts a 3-0 lead.

Dai Weijun added another header in the 44th minute and China led 4-0 into the halftime break.

China dominated the second half but they squandered a handful of chances.

Elsewhere in Group A, Sunil Chhetri netted an 85th minute winner to gift India a 1-0 victory over Bangladesh.

With six points in hands and still one match to play, China already booked a place in the last 16.