Shanghai Marathon to make grand return on November 26

The Shanghai Marathon will be returning, with a full scale of 38,000 runners and 20,000 participants taking part in the 4.2km full marathon.
The Shanghai Marathon will be returning with a full scale of 38,000 runners, who will hit the road at 7am from the Bund, on November 26.

Among them 20,000 will take part in the 42-kilometer full marathon, while the rest take part in the health run.

The finish line of the full marathon will also make a return at the renovated Shanghai Stadium. The health run will end at the Shanghai Exhibition Center in Jing'an District.

The last time the Shanghai Marathon had a scale of 38,000 participants was in 2019. The annual running event shrank in scale in its 2020 and 2022 versions, and had to cancel the 2021 race under the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dong Jun / SHINE

The Shanghai Marathon will be returning at full scale with 38,000 runners.

Making a grand return this year, the Shanghai Marathon opened its registration on Thursday. Runners can log on to the event's official website www.shang-ma.com to send in applications before noon of September 26.

The quotas will be distributed through a draw, and the results will be announced on October 13.

For Chinese runners, the entry fee is 150 yuan (US$ 20.5) per person for full marathon and 90 yuan for health run. For foreign runners, the fee is 450 yuan and 300 yuan, respectively.

Eight hundred charity quotas (3,000 yuan for each spot) have also been made available, based on the first-come-first-served rule, with some of the proceeds being donated to charity project.

Ti Gong

T-shirts prepared for runners of this year's Shanghai Marathon

The prize money for the champion of the full marathon is US$ 55,000, the highest of all marathon events in the country.

Water supply will be arranged every five kilometers along the route. There will also be food supply, ice stations and water spray facilities to help runners beat the heat.

Those who manage to finish the full marathon within three hours will receive a souvenir wind coat from the organizers.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Shanghai Exhibition Center
Shanghai Stadium
