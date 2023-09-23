﻿
News / Sport

Shanghai swimmer Qin leads Chinese delegation into stadium

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  21:27 UTC+8, 2023-09-23       0
The curtain has risen on the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, in east China's Zhejiang Province, with a grand opening ceremony.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  21:27 UTC+8, 2023-09-23       0

The curtain has risen on the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, in east China's Zhejiang Province, with a grand opening ceremony.

In line with tradition, the host Chinese delegation entered the stadium last with Shanghai swimmer Qin Haiyang and basketball player Yang Liwei flag bearers.

Breaststroke swimming world champion Qin holds Asian records in three events of 50m, 100m and 200m, as well as a world record in the 200m. He has registered for six events, including the relays.

Shanghai swimmer Qin leads Chinese delegation into stadium
CFP

The Chinese delegation entered the stadium during the opening ceremony of the Hangzhou Asian Games.

"Taking part in six events can be considered a kind of test," said the 24-year-old. "As for the goal, I want to win gold medals in all of them."

"I hope the Chinese swimming team make further progress in the Asiad so as to collect self-confidence for next year's Paris Olympic Games."

Qin is among the 85 athletes from Shanghai to take part in the Hangzhou Asiad. Shanghai also sent 21 coaches, as well as 119 referees to officiate in 32 events.

Men's table tennis and swimming, women's diving, as well as rowing, shooting, volleyball and gymnastics are all specialities of Shanghai athletes.

Shanghai swimmer Qin leads Chinese delegation into stadium
Ti Gong

Shanghai table tennis player Fan Zhendong.

In the Chinese delegation, there are five Tokyo Olympic champions from Shanghai: table tennis player Fan Zhendong, diver Chen Yuxi, shooter Jiang Ranxin, and rowers Zhang Ling and Chen Yunxia.

Breaking and eSports are new items of the Asian Games. 2018 Youth Olympic quarter finalist Shang Xiaoyu, from Shanghai, will lead China's breaking squad. The five eSport athletes from Shanghai are also setting their sights on the gold medal.

Other star athletes from Shanghai include equestrian rider Hua Tian, and tennis player Zhang Zhizhen, who defeated world No. 5 ranked Casper Ruud from Norway in the US Open.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     