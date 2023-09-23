Shanghai swimmer Qin leads Chinese delegation into stadium

The curtain has risen on the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, in east China's Zhejiang Province, with a grand opening ceremony.

In line with tradition, the host Chinese delegation entered the stadium last with Shanghai swimmer Qin Haiyang and basketball player Yang Liwei flag bearers.

Breaststroke swimming world champion Qin holds Asian records in three events of 50m, 100m and 200m, as well as a world record in the 200m. He has registered for six events, including the relays.

CFP

"Taking part in six events can be considered a kind of test," said the 24-year-old. "As for the goal, I want to win gold medals in all of them."

"I hope the Chinese swimming team make further progress in the Asiad so as to collect self-confidence for next year's Paris Olympic Games."

Qin is among the 85 athletes from Shanghai to take part in the Hangzhou Asiad. Shanghai also sent 21 coaches, as well as 119 referees to officiate in 32 events.

Men's table tennis and swimming, women's diving, as well as rowing, shooting, volleyball and gymnastics are all specialities of Shanghai athletes.

Ti Gong

In the Chinese delegation, there are five Tokyo Olympic champions from Shanghai: table tennis player Fan Zhendong, diver Chen Yuxi, shooter Jiang Ranxin, and rowers Zhang Ling and Chen Yunxia.

Breaking and eSports are new items of the Asian Games. 2018 Youth Olympic quarter finalist Shang Xiaoyu, from Shanghai, will lead China's breaking squad. The five eSport athletes from Shanghai are also setting their sights on the gold medal.

Other star athletes from Shanghai include equestrian rider Hua Tian, and tennis player Zhang Zhizhen, who defeated world No. 5 ranked Casper Ruud from Norway in the US Open.