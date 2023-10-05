﻿
News / Sport

He wins first men's marathon gold for China at Asiad

Xinhua
  12:59 UTC+8, 2023-10-05       0
He Jie claimed China's first men's marathon title at the Hangzhou Asian Games here on Thursday.
Xinhua
  12:59 UTC+8, 2023-10-05       0

He Jie claimed China's first men's marathon title at the Hangzhou Asian Games here on Thursday.

He clocked in at two hours 13 minutes and two seconds to claim the historic victory.

DPR Korea's Han Il Ryong finished 2:13:27 to grab silver and China's Yang Shaohui took bronze with 2:13:39.

The first 30km saw seven runners stay close, but only He and Han were still in the leading group after 40km before He pushed himself forward in the last two kilometers to breast the tape.

"I told my coach that I have a dream and I will do it no matter what it takes. All of my plans this year are centered around preparing for the Asian Games, as this competition will be held in China and 1.4 billion Chinese people are watching," the 24-year old runner said.

His teammate Yang said that his strategy was to follow the leading group. "When He took the lead in the final two kilometers, I believe he can win the race and I kept my speed to get a bronze medal. I am satisfied with the result," Yang said.

In the women's race, Eunice Chebichii Paul Chumba of Bahrain won the gold medal with a winning time of 2:26:14, China's Zhang Deshun finished 2:27:55 to take the silver, the bronze medal went to Sardana Trofimova of Kyrgyzstan who clocked her season best 2:28:41.

"I achieved my goal to stand on the podium today. I could not follow the leading group at the end of the race, so I tried to maintain my speed for a top three finish," Zhang said.

Her teammate Li Zhixuan came fourth with 2:30:02.

China has made major progress in marathon these years. Only five year ago Duobujie finished third to win the first men's Asiad marathon medal for China at the 2018 Asian Games.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Shi Jingyun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     