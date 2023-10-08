﻿
OCA acting president declares Hangzhou Asian Games closed

Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) acting president Raja Randhir Singh declared the 19th Asian Games closed on Sunday.
The closing ceremony of the 19th Hangzhou Asian Games.

Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) acting president Raja Randhir Singh declared the 19th Asian Games closed on Sunday.

Singh hailed Hangzhou "the perfect host" and called the Games "an unprecedented success" in his speech at the closing ceremony at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium.

"The power of sport, the power of the Asian Games is to unite us all in life," the OCA acting president said.

The Hangzhou Games is the third Asiad to be held in China, after Beijing in 1990 and Guangzhou in 2010.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
