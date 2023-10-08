China unveils trial guideline on review of sci-tech ethics

China has released a trial guideline on the review of science and technology ethics to ensure both high-quality development and high-level security in sci-tech innovation.

China has released a trial guideline on the review of science and technology ethics to ensure both high-quality development and high-level security in sci-tech innovation.

The guideline was jointly released by the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the National Health Commission and other departments.

It was unveiled with the aim of tackling problems such as unclear responsibilities, nonstandard procedures and imperfect mechanisms for ethical reviews in the sci-tech sector.

The guideline proposes requirements for the basic procedures, standards and conditions of the reviews, providing an institutional basis for relevant authorities and innovation entities to carry out such reviews.

It delineated the major range of such reviews, with focuses on sci-tech activities that may affect people's legal rights or harm animal welfare, as well as those that may pose challenges to life and health, ecological environment, public order, sustainable development and other fields.

Ethical reviews of science and technology work should be carried out to boost innovation, prevent risks, and objectively assess and prudently deal with uncertainties and technology application risks in the sector, according to the guideline.