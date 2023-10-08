﻿
News / Nation

China unveils trial guideline on review of sci-tech ethics

Xinhua
  18:11 UTC+8, 2023-10-08       0
China has released a trial guideline on the review of science and technology ethics to ensure both high-quality development and high-level security in sci-tech innovation.
Xinhua
  18:11 UTC+8, 2023-10-08       0

China has released a trial guideline on the review of science and technology ethics to ensure both high-quality development and high-level security in sci-tech innovation.

The guideline was jointly released by the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the National Health Commission and other departments.

It was unveiled with the aim of tackling problems such as unclear responsibilities, nonstandard procedures and imperfect mechanisms for ethical reviews in the sci-tech sector.

The guideline proposes requirements for the basic procedures, standards and conditions of the reviews, providing an institutional basis for relevant authorities and innovation entities to carry out such reviews.

It delineated the major range of such reviews, with focuses on sci-tech activities that may affect people's legal rights or harm animal welfare, as well as those that may pose challenges to life and health, ecological environment, public order, sustainable development and other fields.

Ethical reviews of science and technology work should be carried out to boost innovation, prevent risks, and objectively assess and prudently deal with uncertainties and technology application risks in the sector, according to the guideline.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     