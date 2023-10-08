China to do its best to assist in Afghanistan's disaster-relief efforts: spokesperson

China will do its best to assist in Afghanistan's disaster-relief efforts in light of its needs, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Sunday.

It was reported that 6.2-magnitude earthquakes hit Herat province in western Afghanistan on October 7 local time, killing more than 2,000 and injuring nearly 10,000 so far.

Noting the devastating earthquakes which hit Herat province in Afghanistan have caused heavy casualties, the spokesperson said that China deeply mourns for the victims and offers its sincere sympathies to the injured and the families who have lost loved ones.

"We believe that the people of Afghanistan will overcome the impact of the disaster and rebuild their homes at an early date. We will do our best to assist in Afghanistan's disaster-relief efforts in light of its needs," said the spokesperson.

China has so far found no injuries or deaths of Chinese nationals in the quakes, said the spokesperson.